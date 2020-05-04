Laois Offaly gardaí appeal to the public following joyriding incident during lockdown

Laois Gardaí have issued an appeal to the public about the importance of complying with the Covid-19 restrictions after a joyriding and vandalism incident in Tullamore.

Offaly-based gardaí are investigating incidents of what they call 'dangerous driving and public disorder' in Chancery area of Tullamore on bank holiday Monday.

Gardaí report that they are following up on reports that individuals drove a car "recklessly" around the estate before "crashing it and breaking it up".

They issued an appeal to the public following the incident.

"During the Covid-19 pandemic, Gardaí are working with communities to keep them safe while being longer away from their own families, carrying out regular duties as well as those duties associated ensuring compliance with health guidelines.

"While most decent, hard-working people are fighting boredom by spending time with their families or helping the vulnerable in their own communities some people are using the time to add to the stress in their own local communities including the vulnerable living there," said a Garda statement.