Laois Offaly gardaí make arrests in drugs search blitz across two counties

Laois Offaly division gardaí have made arrests and seized cannabis, cocaine and drugs after searches in four towns.

The searches took place in towns across the two counties between Friday and Sunday, May 8-10.

Uniformed gardaí worked with the Drugs Units and District Detective Units in carrying out a number of searches in Portarlington and Mountmellick in Laois and Edenderry, Tullamore in Offaly.

One search resulted in €1,280 Amphetamine, €580 cannabis and a quantity of cash being seized.

Another resulted in €3,500 of cannabis being seized with a male in his 30s arrested, questioned and charged to appear in court at a later date.

A third search resulted in €1,200 of cocaine and a quantity of cash being seized.

The final search saw €2,000 cocaine and a quantity of cash seized.

A male in his 30s was also arrested, questioned and charged to a appear in court at a later date following that fourth search.

The operation marks another phase concerted period of policing of drug-related crime in the two counties. During the past month, more than €1.5 million worth of drugs have been seized and several people have been arrested.

However, three people with ties to Portlaoise died in a homeless hostel in Tullamore after taking contaminated drugs.