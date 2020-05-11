Happy campers after stolen campervan quickly found in Laois

Laois Gardaí have made some campers very happy after tracking down a stolen campervan on the same day it was taken.

The white Elusion campervan was stolen in Tipperary on Saturday evening, May 9.

Within hours the Gardaí from Portlaoise had found it following a call from a a member of the public.

"This caravan was stolen in County Tipperary on the 9th of May 2020 during the night. Recovered by Portlaoise Gardai later on the 9th of May 2020 following a call from a member of the public regarding suspicious activity," the Laois Offaly Garda Division has reported on social media.

The public comments on the Garda division's social media page are full of praise.

"Some happy campers (literally) delighted to have it back well done An Garda " said one.