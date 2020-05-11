Driver arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after being stopped by Gardaí on patrol

The car was also seized

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

darren.hassett@iconicnews.ie

Covid-19 Covid-19 Covid-19

CREDIT: An Garda Síochána

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after being stopped by Gardaí on patrol. 

The motorist had no licence, no tax and no insurance and they were also arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The car was seized with court proceedings to follow.