Driver in Laois arrested by Gardaí for drink and drug driving
Laois Roads Policing Unit have arrested a driver on suspicion of both drink-driving and drug-driving at a checkpoint earlier today.
The driver failed a roadside breath test where they returned a breath specimen result of 48/100mg, as well as testing positive for Cannabis.
The driver was charged with drink driving offence and further charges to follow upon receipt of analysis by the Medical Bureau of Road Safety.
