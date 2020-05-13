DOUBLE TROUBLE: Motorist caught speeding twice on Laois motorway in a matter of hours

The same motorist was caught twice breaking the speed limit on the same stretch of motorway in the Midlands within a matter of hours on Tuesday.

Laois Roads Policing Unit detected a driver travelling westbound on the M7 motorway yesterday morning at 154kph.

A number of hours later, while conducting a separate speed check on the eastbound carriageway, the same driver was detected on their return journey, again traveling at 154kph.

The driver is now facing six penalty points and €160 in fines.