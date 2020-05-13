Got ya! Disqualified driver arrested with no insurance and tax disc of another vehicle
Court proceedings to follow
CREDIT: An Garda Síochána
A disqualified driver has been arrested for no insurance and displaying the tax disc of another vehicle.
Naas Roads Policing Unit using the Mobility App discovered that this driver (pictured above) was a disqualified driver, had no insurance and was displaying a tax disc for another vehicle.
The driver was arrested with court proceedings to follow.
Naas RPU using Mobility App discovered this driver was a disqualified driver, No Insurance & displaying a tax disc for another car! Driver arrested & Court proceedings s to follow .#SocialDistancing— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 13, 2020
#WashYourHands#StayHome pic.twitter.com/DNqURRpmV2
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on