Outrageous! Gardaí catch five motorists speeding through just one Irish village

Cop yourselves on!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

darren.hassett@iconicnews.ie

Covid-19 Covid-19 Covid-19

Shocking

Gardaí have caught five motorists speeding through just one Irish village.

The roads may be quieter due to Covid-19 but Gardaí are urging people to slow down please.

Naas Roads Policing Unit detected five motorists at Rathcoffey village exceeding the speed limit.

One driver was doing 86km/h in a 50km/h zone.