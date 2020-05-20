Outrageous! Gardaí catch five motorists speeding through just one Irish village
Cop yourselves on!
Shocking
Gardaí have caught five motorists speeding through just one Irish village.
The roads may be quieter due to Covid-19 but Gardaí are urging people to slow down please.
Naas Roads Policing Unit detected five motorists at Rathcoffey village exceeding the speed limit.
One driver was doing 86km/h in a 50km/h zone.
The roads may be quieter due to #Covid19 but we urge you to slow down please, Naas RPU detected 5 motorists at Rathcoffey Village exceeding the speed limit. One driver at 86km/h in 50km/h zone#InThisTogether#SlowDown pic.twitter.com/SK4KJecRHV— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 20, 2020
