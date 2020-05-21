Gardaí catch motorist over tax that expired 447 days ago and that's just the start of it...
CREDIT: An Garda Síochána
Gardaí have caught a motorist for tax that expired 447 days ago but that was just the start of it...
The Garda Mobility App indicated that the tax had expired but the driver also had no insurance, no licence and no NCT.
The car was seized with court proceedings to follow.
Garda RPU in Cashel stopped this car this morning after our Mobility App indicated that tax expires 447 days ago. Driver has No Insurance / Licence / Tax / NCT. Car seized & proceedings to follow.#StayHome. pic.twitter.com/C48rtlhuiu— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 20, 2020
