Laois Offaly gardaí make arrests and seize guns after incident
A big Laois Offaly garda operation is continuing this following an incident this morning, May 27.
Gardaí say they are engaged in an ongoing operation that has resulted from an incident that occurred in Clara, Co Offaly this morning, Wednesday, May 27.
Four men were arrested and were detained under section 30 Offences Against the State Act. Gardaí say a number of firearms were recovered.
