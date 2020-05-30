People taking 'unbelievable risks' say Laois Offaly Gardaí who issue plea to public

Gardaí in Laois and Offaly have reminded the public that they continue to patrol and mounty checkpoints continuously throughout the June Bank Holiday weekend as part of policing the Covid-19 virus restrictions.

They did so in the wake of a number of detections on the roads of both counties. Drivers have been stopped on drugs while others are speeding.

The Laois Roads Policing Unit detected a driver driving while under the influence of drugs for the second time in three months. Court to follow. Gardaí say the driver tested positive for cocaine and opiates.

The Offaly Roads Policing Unit stopped a learner driver travelling at 102kph in a 50kph. The vehicle was seized and a day in court will follow said Gardaí.

The Offaly unit also stopped a vehicle found to be without road tax for 272 days and CRW expired.

Tullamore Gardaí are appealing to witnesses after a red Ford Fiesta was abandoned and seized after a number of incidents in the town. The matter is being investigated currently.

"Over the last 24 hours we are still detecting drivers who are taking unbelievable risks in driving under the influence or drugs and alcohol.

"We would also remind our communities that we are patrolling public places and we are seeing occurrences of people not physically distancing and consuming alcohol. We are still all trying to get through the Covid-19 health situation. We would remind people of the advice as per Phase 1.

"We completely understand the good weather and the long period we have all been asked to maintain social and physical distancing but we need to hold the line together," say gardaí.

They urge people to remember the key road safety messages:

Never drive under the influence of drink or drugs.

Reduce speed.

Be aware of vulnerable road users.

Always wear a seat belt.

Don't use a mobile phone when driving.

Gardaí also reminded to pedestrians and cyclists to wear high vis clothing on roads at all times of the day.