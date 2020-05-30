Eight million cigarettes, tonnes of tobacco and €100 k in cash seized

A cross-border operation has led to the seizure of huge haul of cigarettes, tonnes of tobacco and about €100,000 in cash.

An Garda Síochána and Revenue assisted PSNI and HM Revenue & Customs during a Joint Agency Task Force (JATF) operation in Co. Armagh this morning Saturday, May 30.

Gardaí say officers from HM Revenue and Customs arrested three men (aged 34, 37 and 55 years) and seized eight million cigarettes worth an estimated £3 million in lost revenue.

A statement said Gardaí assisted by Revenue carried out seven searches (one business property and six residential properties) in the area of Carlingford, Co. Louth this morning. A number of items were seized during these searches which included:

- Approximately €100,000 in cash

- 2.5 tonnes of raw tobacco product with a value of €1.55 million, which represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of €1.24 million

- Over 1,900kg of hand-rolling tobacco packaged for sale with a value of €1.2 million, which represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €947,500

- Equipment used for the manufacture of tobacco products

- One articulated lorry, one rigid lorry, two trailers and one van were seized

- Mobile fuel-laundering machinery (concealed in the articulated lorry).

Investigations are ongoing.