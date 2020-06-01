Turf stolen from Midlands bog with Garda investigating

Thefts of turf from a Midlands bog are being investigated by the Laois Offaly Garda Division.

The thefts took place from Cloghan Castle bog, Lusmagh in the Birr area.

The Gardaí appealed for information last Saturday, May 30.

"Gardai are investigating recent thefts of turf from Cloghan Castle bog, Lusmagh in the Birr area and are asking anybody with information to come forward. Or indeed from any location around Laois and Offaly.

"We are also asking people to report any suspicious activity in that area and Gardai are conducting patrols to combat this type of theft," they said.

An update was given that day.

"Gardaí have progressed this matter progressed and we remain vigilant towards incidents of this type. We thank the public for their assistance today," they said.