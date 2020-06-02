'Driver won't need 3 stars for their upcoming court appearance,' motorist caught red-handed

Out of luck!

CREDIT: An Garda Síochána

A driver has been caught on a major motorway with a "scratch card and phone in one hand" and a coin in the other.

Gardaí said: "This out of luck driver won't need 3 stars for their upcoming court appearance.

"They were spotted on the M50 with a scratch card and phone in one hand and a coin in the second hand while in heavy traffic.

"Stopped by Gardaí and a road side test administered which they failed."