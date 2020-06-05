'Speed and weed a poor combination,' say Gardaí as driver fails drugs test in Laois

A speeding driver has been arrested after failing a road side drugs test in Laois.

The incident took place on Thursday evening as the Laois Roads Policing Unit performed a speed check on the M7.

A car was stopped a car travelling at 151km/h in a 120 km/h zone.

Gardaí say a strong smell of cannabis emanated from the car. A subsequent search resulted in the recovery of a small quantity of cannabis.

The driver then failed road side drug test and was arrested and conveyed to Portlaoise Garda Station for a blood specimen. A court a appearance is to follow.

Gardaí noted on their Facebook page that speed and weed were 'a poor combination.'