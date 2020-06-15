Gardaí in Laois catch up with motorcyclist who was driving at crazy speed
Midlands Gardai seize car and catch motorbike doing crazy speed
Gardaí in Laois had a busy day on Sunday as they seized a car and also caught a motorbike doing a crazy speed on the Dublin, Cork, Limerick motorway.
Laois Divisional Roads Policing Unit caught up with a high-powered motorcycle travelling on the M7 at the crazy speed of 175kph.
They also detained another disqualified driver on the roads.
Proceedings have commenced against both drivers.
