Gardaí in Laois catch up with motorcyclist who was driving at crazy speed

Gardaí in Laois had a busy day on Sunday as they seized a car and also caught a motorbike doing a crazy speed on the Dublin, Cork, Limerick motorway.

Laois Divisional Roads Policing Unit caught up with a high-powered motorcycle travelling on the M7 at the crazy speed of 175kph.

They also detained another disqualified driver on the roads.

Proceedings have commenced against both drivers.