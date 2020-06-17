Disabled parking permit seized for misuse as permit holder was at home 12km away
A motorist has been issued a fixed charge notice and had their disabled parking permit seized for misuse in Dublin today.
The motorist was using a disabled permit to park in an accessible bay outside a Dublin city-centre hospital, despite the permit holder being at home 12km away.
As part of Operation Enable, Gardai seized the disabled parking permit for misuse and returned it to the issuing authority, while also issuing a fixed charge penalty notice.
This motorist was using a disabled permit to park in an accessible bay outside a Dublin city-centre hospital. The permit holder was at home 12km away though! Permit seized for misuse and returned to issuing authority. Fixed charge notice issued #OperationEnable pic.twitter.com/q9LX1CSTCL— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 17, 2020
