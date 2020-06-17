Investigations ongoing after Revenue seize drugs worth €51,000 at Shannon Airport

On Wednesday, as a result of routine operations, Revenue officers seized two packages containing Kratom at Shannon Airport.

The first package contained over 0.5kg of the controlled drug in loose powder form and had an estimated value of €10,400. The package originated in Austria and was destined for an address in Tipperary.

The second package contained two 1kg vacuum packed blocks of Kratom and had an estimated value of €40,600. The package originated in Luxembourg and was destined for an address in Mayo.

Investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing work targeting the illegal importation of drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.