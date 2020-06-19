 Man viciously slashed while working on street

A man sustained serious injuries to his hand after being attacked with a slash hook in a Midlands town this week.

Gardaí in Edenderry are investigating the serious incident of assault which occurred close to O'Connell Square in the town this afternoon, Thursday, June 18, at 3.30pm.

It is understood that the victim was working on footpath works on JKL Street in the centre of town when he was set upon by another man in an apparent personal dispute. The attacker emerged from a van with what is now believed to be a slash hook.

The victim, who is aged in his 30s, received serious but not life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore for treatment.

Gardaí were on the scene soon afterwards and the scene was sealed off.

No arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing.