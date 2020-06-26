Sentencing delayed for cash theft from Laois Polish shop

Sentencing of a man who pleaded guilty to stealing cash from a Polish shop in Portlaoise has been scheduled for October 20 next.

John O'Brien, 34, Cherrygrove, Portlaoise, admitted committing the offence at the shop on Bridge Street on April 30 last year.

He was arraigned at Portlaoise Circuit Court, sitting in Tullamore, and Judge Keenan Johnson remanded him on continuing bail to October 20.