Laois gardaí warn of scam jury service emails in circulation

An Garda Síochána has been alerted to a scam where members of the public have received fraudulent jury service notices by email.

In the email, a request is made to click on a link to get a jury number.

"This is a scam, and the public is advised not to click on any links," gardaí said.

"A genuine jury summons is issued only through the postal system.

"The Courts Service of Ireland will never email a message such as this. Jury summonses are mailed via An Post.

"Other official communications are sent either by registered post, summons or under warrant."