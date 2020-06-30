Driver arrested after being clocked at almost 200km/h on Irish motorway
Driver arrested after being clocked at almost 200km/h on Irish motorway
Gardaí arrested a driver on the M1 overnight after they were caught doing an incredible speed.
Gardaí detected the Audi car travelling at a speed of 193kph on the M1 in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, June 30.
The driver was arrested and court proceedings will follow.
Gardaí detected a car travelling at a speed of 193kph on the M1 in the early hours of this morning. Driver arrested and court proceedings to follow. #SlowDownSaveLives pic.twitter.com/66SsQ0hbUE— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 30, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on