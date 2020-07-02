Gardaí make cannabis bust worth €68,000 and arrest man in Athy

Gardaí uncovered a grow house and suspected cannabis plants and herb with an estimated street value of €68,000 during a search in Athy, Co Kildare yesterday.

As a result of ongoing inquiries into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Kildare district, gardaí assisted by the Kildare District Drugs Unit carried out a search under warrant at a premises in Rathsillagh, Fontstown, Athy, Co Kildare on July 1.

During the course of the search, Gardaí discovered a grow house and suspected cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €64,000 and suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €3,900 (pending analysis) was seized. Cash to the value of approximately €2,400 was also seized.

A male, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and detained under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Newbridge Garda Station. He was later charged and appeared before Naas District Court, this morning.