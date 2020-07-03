Court appearances confirmed arising from huge Laois drugs haul

Two men in their 40s are due to appear before a sitting of Tullamore District Court this morning (3/7/2020) charged in connection with a Garda investigation into a seizure of cannabis in Co Laois this week.

The two other men arrested during the operation remain in Garda custody.

It is understood that a third man may also be brought to court while a fourth suspect has received some medical treatment.

The four men were arrested in connection with €3.9 million seizure of cannabis herb and cannabis products on Wednesday, July 1 as part of ongoing intelligence operations carried out by the Laois Drugs Unit supported by local Detective Units and National Units targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs, a vehicle was stopped by Gardaí in the Raheen area of County Laois.

A search of the vehicle was carried out where a substantial quantity of suspected Cannabis Herb and a large amount of suspected Cannabis products were seized by Gardaí. All seized items are subject to analysis.

The estimated value of this seizure (pending analysis) is approximately €3.9 million. Most of the drugs are understood to have been cannabis-infused sweets.

Four men were arrested at the scene. Two men in their 30s are currently being detained at Portlaoise Garda Station while two men in their 40s are currently being detained at Tullamore Garda Station.

All four men were detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.