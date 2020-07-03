Stole over €3,000 from employer

A man who stole money from his employer was remanded on continuing bail at Portlaoise District Court last Thursday.

Jordan Gibson (26) of St. Michael's Park, Portarlington appeared before the court charged with theft. He pleaded guilty to the charge.

Sergeant JJ Kirby told the court that on an unknown date sometime between November 24 to December 6, 2019 Mr Gibson had access to a safe at his place of work at Judge Roy Beans at The Heritage Resort, Killenard. A total of €3,150 was taken from the safe.

At Portlaoise Garda Station, Mr Gibson had made a full admission. Sergeant Kirby noted that he was addicted to cocaine, and was co-operative and had come out with his hands up.

Defence Solicitor, Barry Fitzgerald noted his client's good work history. Mr Fitzgerald told the court that Mr Gibson had experienced difficulty with cocaine, after starting to use it socially. At the time of the offence and during that period, he was at the apex of his addiction.

He had €900 in court as an initial start to paying back the sum taken. He had also engaged with and completed a course in Cuan Mhuire in Athy and was in touch with a Merchant's Quay counsellor. He was now clean and sober.

Judge Bernadette Owens noted that Mr Gibson had made admissions early and followed through on them. She noted the efforts he had made to to address the issues and that he had € 900 in court to hand over.

She remanded him on continuing bail to November 5 and sought a probation report.