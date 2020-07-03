Two more men charged and in custody following huge drugs haul in Laois

TWO more men have been remanded in custody following a €3.6m drug seizure in Laois.

There were no bail applications Ciaran Williamson, aged 29, from Carmody Way, Fairgreen, Portlaoise or for Ian Murphy, 34, Raheendoran, Co Carlow, when they appeared at a special sitting of Tullamore District Court this afternoon.

Both are accused of possession of cannabis, and possession of cannabis for sale or supply, at Clondouglas, Portlaoise, on July 1.

On the application of Inspector Brian Farrell, Judge Bernadette Owens remanded the men in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on July 10.

Inspector Farrell said directions from the DPP were awaited and because it was a complex and very large investigation, a comprehensive file will be sent.

He also said five days' notice would be required if there are going to be bail applications because the Chief Superintendent would have to be present to give evidence.

Chief Superintendent John Scanlan, Laois Offaly Kildare garda division, was present in court when Mr Murphy and Mr Williamson appeared.

Earlier today two other men, Gerard O'Brien, 42, Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick and John Ryan, 41, Oisin Drive, O'Malley Park, Limerick were remanded in custody to the same date.

They have been charged with possession of cannabis herb, and possession of cannabis herb for sale or supply, at Raheen, Co Laois on July 1.