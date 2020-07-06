'Don't let your driving go to the dogs': Gardaí detect motorist driving with dog on lap and phone in hand
A motorist has been fined after being detected holding a mobile phone and a dog on their lap while driving in Limerick over the weekend.
Limerick Road Policing Unit issued a fine and provided advice to the driver.
Gardaí said in the post:
"Don't let your driving go to the dogs.
The driver of this car was seen holding a mobile phone with their dog sitting on thier lap. Fine issued & advice given by #Limerick RPU
Woof, woof - it's the sound of the pawlice!
#RoadSafety #ArriveAlive"
