Gardaí in Laois seize untaxed car from speeding learner driver on the M7

Gardaí in Laois seized a vehicle from a speeding driver on the M7 on Sunday morning.

Members of Laois Roads Policing Unit detected the unaccompanied learner driver travelling at 159km/h along a stretch of the M7 motorway in Laois.

The Learner Permit holder was unaccompanied in the vehicle which was also 10 months out of road tax, since September 2019.

The vehicle was seized and a fixed charge notice issued.