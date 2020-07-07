Motorist arrested after being found with handgun in Laois

A motorist has been arrested after being found with a handgun in Laois.

As part of an intelligence led operation conducted by Gardaí in Portlaoise attached to the District Detective Unit and District Drugs Unit, a car was stopped early on Monday afternoon on the M7 at Clonkeen, Portlaoise.

Gardaí carried out a search of the car and a Glock 17 handgun with ammunition was found and seized.

The driver of the car, a man (39 years) was arrested at the scene and taken to Portlaoise Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939/98.

Investigations are ongoing.