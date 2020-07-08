Court appearance following the seizure of Glock handgun on M7 near Portlaoise.

Gardaí in Portlaoise have charged the man who was arrested on Monday, July 6 on the M7 Dublin, Cork, Limerick motorway in relation to the seizure of the firearm.

The man, aged 39, is due to appear before Tullamore District Court, this morning, Wednesday, July 8.

Gardaí arrested the at Clonkeen, Portlaoise, Co. Laois seizing the gun and ammunition in the process.