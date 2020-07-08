Driving under the influence of cannabis at the Electric Picnic

A woman charged with a number of motoring offences at last year's Electric Picnic appeared before Portlaoise District Court last Thursday.

Niamh O'Brien, 2 Cluain Oir, Manorhamilton, Leitrim was charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant, possession of drugs, no insurance and failure to produce a cert, and careless driving.

Garda Rigney told the court heard he stopped a vehicle on August 30.

The driver, Niamh O'Brien subsuqently failed a roadside test for cannabis.

She was in possession of €50 worth of cannabis which she said was for her own use.

Subsequently a blood specimen showed a reading for cannabis .

Defence solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick acknowledged Ms O'Brien was uninsured on the day.

Ms Fitzpatrick said that Ms O'Brien genuinely believed she was insured on her partner's policy, but it transpired she had not been placed on the policy.

She was working at the Electric Picnic and never intended to use a public road, but to stay on site.

However, when driving on site she was directed, or mis directed, and ended up on a public road in a line of traffic.

The cannabis she was in possession of was for medicinal purposes.

For driving under the influence of an intoxicant Judge Bernadette Owens fined Ms O'Brien €250 and disqualified her from driving for one year.

For no insurance she was fined €250 and disqualified for four years.

The possession of drugs charge was taken into account. Recognisances of €250 were fixed in the event of an appeal.