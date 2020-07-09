Took bottle of rum from Laois supermarket

A man charged with theft was given the benefit of the Probation Act at Portlaoise district court last Thursday.

Before the court was David Bergin (22) of The Bungalow, Fairfield, Mountrath. He pleaded guilty to the charge. The court heard that on June 14 of this year Mr Bergin entered Mulhalls Supervalu at Lyster Square and went to the spirits area.

He left with a bottle of Captain Morgan without paying for it. CCTV footage had captured the incident.

Defence Solicitor, Barry Fitzgeratld noted that Mr Bergin had addiction issues

He was addicted to heron and at the time of the offence and he was slipping.

He had €20 in court by way of compensation. Judge Bernadette Owens gave him the Probation Act.