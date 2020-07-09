Tried to smuggle phone into Laois prison

A woman who tried to smuggle a phone to her partner in prison

Before the court was Shannon O'Mahony of O'Brien Park, Tipperary town.

Sergeant JJ Kirby told the court that on February 14 this year at the Midlands Prisons Portlaoise Ms O'Mahony was visiting her boyfriend. She was found with a mobile phone and a charger.

Defence Solicitor, McCarthy said that her partner's emotional wellbeing in prison was suffering and she made the decision to get the phone into him. It was a once off.

Judge Bernadette Owens gave her the Probation Act given the circumstances.