CAB seize Audi SUV, cash and encrypted phones in early morning raid

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted a search operation in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) this morning, Thursday, July 9, 2020.

A residential address located in the DMR South Division and a commercial business located in the DMR West Division were searched during the course of the operation.

The search was conducted by personnel in the Criminal Assets Bureau, assisted by the Regional Armed Response Unit, DMR South District Detective Unit, the Stolen Motor Investigation Unit and the Customs Dog Unit.

They seized cash to the value of €66,865, a 161 Audi Q7, two encrypted phones and a haul of documentation.

"This morning’s search operation is a significant development in an ongoing investigation into cash and other assets accumulated by a local organised crime group (OCG), from the sale and supply of controlled drugs," gardaí said.

"This search operation is just one example of the Criminal Assets Bureau working with local Gardaí to target the assets of persons involved in drug dealing in the local community."