Speeding motorist towing trailer arrested in Laois for a litany of offences

A motorist stopped for a speeding offence on the M7 Dublin, Cork Limerick motorway in Laois was detained after Gardai discovered a long list of offences.

Laois Roads Policing Unit stopped a jeep towing a trailer for a speeding offence on the M7 on Sunday morning, July 12. Gardaí say he the driver produced a fake licence when stopped.

The also said that after checking the Mobility App it was found that the driver to be disqualified from driving. Gardaí confirmed that the vehicle was seized and the driver was arrested and charged