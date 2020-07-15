Charged with having drugs for sale at Electric Picnic

A man charged with possession of drugs for sale and supply at last year’s Electric Picnic had his case adjourned to allow for preparation of a book of evidence.

Appearing before last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court was David Ryan (27) of 64 Fr Byrne Park, Graiguecullen.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on August 30, 2019 at the Electric Picnic Mr Ryan was stopped going in and found with a quantity of cocaine, cannabis, cannabis resin, ketamine and MDMA. He was charged with possession and sale and supply.

In total Sgt Kirby said there was almost €2,000 worth of drugs, allegedly hidden in a can. The drugs were allegedly for sale.

The case was adjourned to October 15 to allow for a book of evidence.