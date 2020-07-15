Six year disqualification on motoring offence

A Clonaslee man received a six year driving disqualification at Portlaoise district court last Thursday.

Kevin Larkin, (34), of Ballyfarrell, Clonaslee was charged with driving with no insurance and driving licence at Cappakeel, Portlaoise on October 2, 2019.

Defending solicitor, Barry Fitzgerald noted that Mr Larkin did not drive to work. However, on the date in question the other driver took ill and Mr Larkin foolishly drove.

Mr Larkin had made poor road traffic choices over the years.

Judge Catherine Staines noted that he drove whilst serving a disqualification for drink driving.

She sentenced him to six months in prison, suspended for one year and disqualified him from driving for six years.

The charge of no driving licence was taken into account.