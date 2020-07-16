Suspended sentence handed down for driving with no insurance

A man who drove without insurance and who drove while serving a previous disqualification received a suspended sentence at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday.

Andris Jurevics (44) of 1 Barnhill Road, Durrow was charged with driving with no insurance at Crubeen, Ballyroan on June 18 this year.

Defending Solicitor, Philip Meagher said that Mr Jurevics was a Latvian national who worked as a general operative.

He had a lift arrangement for getting to work during the period of his disqualification

On the date in question his nephew rang him in an emergency and Mr Jurevics responded and went to assist him.

It was a poor decision, noted Mr Meagher.

Judge Staines drew attention to the fact that Mr Jurevics drove whilst disqualified.

“What is the point of drink driving convictions and disqualifications if you continue to drive?” she queried.

She sentenced him to six months in prison, suspended for one year.

He was disqualified for two years.