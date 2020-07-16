Search yielded a quantity of drugs

A man found with a quantity of drugs on his person and at his home had his case adjourned at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday.

Appearing before the court was Ronald Pamazane (26) of 64 Borris Little Portlaoise.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on May 1, 2020 at 1.05pm Mr Pamazane was searched at St. Brigid’s Place Portlaoise. Three grams of cannabis was found on his person.

On the same date during a search of Mr Pamazane’s house at 64 Borris Little cocaine to the value of €30 was found, and €700 worth of cannabis for sale or supply. A quantity of amphetamine was also found in the house.

Defending solicitor, Barry Fitzgerald said that the sale and supply of the cannabis was for among a group of friends.

Mr Pamazane was a single Latvian national who had engaged in cannabis and alcohol use.

He worked in retail and had a good work history.

He had attended with an addiction counsellor and had had three sessions. He admitted smoking cannabis daily.

Judge Catherine Staines ordered a probation report for October 5.