Two year ban for drink driving

A two year disqualification for drink driving was handed down to a Portlaoise man at the district court last Thursday.

Thomas Sinnott, (68) of 24 The Green, Kilminchy was charged with drink driving at the Dublin Road, Portlaoise on November 11, 2019.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that Mr Sinnott was breathalysed on the Dublin road on November 11 after his car collided with another. The breath reading was 39/100.

Defence solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said that Mr Sinnott had had a few drinks in town and made the unwise decision to drive home.

On his way home a car pulled out in front of him and he rear ended it.

He was disqualified from driving for two years and fined €300.