Woman stole two mobile phones from Tesco

A woman who stole two mobile phones from Tesco Portlaoise received a three month prison sentence at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday.

Megan Gaffey, Midlands Simon Community, Tullamore pleaded guilty to the charge of theft.

Sergeant JJ Kirby told the court that Ms Gaffey entered Tesco on April 17, 2019 at around 9.50pm. She took two mobile phones to the value of €149.98.

It was captured on CCTV, but only detected on June 11. She made a full admission and came out with her hands up.

Ms Gaffey told the court, via video link, that she had difficulties with heroin and was not in a right state of mind.

She was trying to get herself into a treatment programme. Judge Catherine Staines sentenced her to three months in prison in Dochas.