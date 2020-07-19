CUPRA’s first all-electric vehicle is born

CUPRA has confirmed the arrival of a model that it says will change the dynamic perception of electrically powered vehicles.

Since its presentation at the Geneva Motor Show last year, the el-Born Concept has drawn praise for its sleek look and personality.

But the design team and the Technical Centre didn’t simply settle for the positive reviews they received and continued to evolve the vehicle, giving it a sportier character and an even more impressive visual appeal.

The result is the birth of the brand’s first all-electric model: the CUPRA el-Born.

The new model will be manufactured at the Zwickau plant in Germany, will increase the company's contribution margin and fits perfectly with CUPRA's brand philosophy and customer profile.

CUPRA CEO Wayne Griffiths stated that, “CUPRA el-Born displays all the genes of the CUPRA brand and we have taken the original concept to the next level creating a new sporty and dynamic design and reengineering the technological content. CUPRA el-Born is the living proof that performance and electrification are a great match.”

The performance and dynamics of the CUPRA el-Born have been a clear focus during the development of the car, offering an instant acceleration from 0-50km/h in only 2.9s.

The Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (DCC Sport), which has been exclusively developed within the MEB platform for the CUPRA el-Born, is combining the sporty driving height of the car with a system that is adapting automatically to any conditions, offering a superior level of driving dynamics.

The CUPRA el-Born features state of the art technologies such as a Head-up Display with Augmented Reality.

It will be able to travel up to 500km on a single charge thanks to its high-efficient 77kWh battery (gross: 82kWh).

Thanks to its fast charging capability, the CUPRA el-Born will take the energy needed for at least 260km in only 30 minutes.

The interior is designed to encapsulate the CUPRA philosophy of quality and performance mixed with sophistication, highlighted nowhere better than in the sports bucket seats, the new steering wheel with Drive Profile Selection and CUPRA mode buttons, and high-quality material choices. Besides the attention to detail and the passion for quality, CUPRA put a particular focus on the sustainability of the el-Born using recycled materials in the interior of the car. The new CUPRA el-Born’s launch in 2021 brings sustainable mobility with the character and dynamism that car enthusiasts desire, but with a unique and exclusive product for those looking for the most advanced technology and the smallest environmental footprint.