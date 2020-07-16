Man charged with over 100 counts of rape and sexual assault

A book of evidence has been served on a 19-year old man charged with 114 counts of rape and sexual assault.

The alleged offences occurred on dates between August 2013 to April 2018 in the midlands.

At Thursday's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, State solicitor Mr Donal Dunne said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that the accused be sent forward to the next sitting of the Central Criminal Court.

Appearing in court, the accused was granted bail on a number of conditions, including that he signs on twice a week at his local garda station, has no contact with the alleged victim or her family, provides his phone number to the Gardaí and keeps his phone permanently switched on.

He was also told to reside at his home address.