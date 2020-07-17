WATCH What Covid-19 checks visitors to jails in Portlaoise and elsewhere can expect
Visiting regime radically revised to reduce risk
The Irish Prison Service has created a video to assist families and friends on the return of physical visits to prisons in Portlaoise and elsewhere.
Visiting resumes on Monday, July 20 after being stopped in March after the country locked down. No prisoner has contracted the illness. Watch the video below - booklet also on the IPS website.
