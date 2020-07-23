Prison sentence for motoring offences

A three year prison sentence and a six year driving disqualification were handed down to a man for a number of motoring offences at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday.

Karolis Grabliauskas (24) of 34 The Garden Village, Portlaoise was charged with no insurance, no driving licence and dangerous driving at The Garden Village, Portlaoise on January 17, 2020 and no insurance and no driving licence on the Mountmellick Road, Portlaoise on January 24, 2020.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that Mr Grabliauskas was detected speeding at 11.50pm in The Garden Village estate on January 17. He was doing 120kmh in a 50k zone. He initially failed to stop for the Gardaí. He narrowly missed hitting another car. When he did eventually stopped he admitted to Gardaí he was a disqualified driver.

On January 24 he was stopped in a vehicle on the Mountmellick road. The vehicle was impounded.

Defending solicitor, Philip Meagher said that Mr Grabliauskas suffered from psychiatric anxiety and had a significant problem in his background.

It impaired his ability to make decisions and good decisions. The vehicle belonged to an acquaintance.

Judge Staines noted he had driven while disqualified and then had done it again seven days later. She said it was lucky no one had been killed in the estate on January 17.

She sentenced him to three months in prison and disqualifed him from driving for six years.