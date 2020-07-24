A man who drove with no insurance received a suspended prison sentence at Portlaoise District court last Thursayd.

Lee Doyle (23) of Moyners, Clonmore, Templemore was charged with driving with no licence and no insurance on June 27 at Errill.

He had previous convictions for no insurance.

Defending solicitor, Josephine Fitzpatrick said that on the date in question, Mr Doyle was travelling to Portlaoise with his partner to buy a buggy for one of their children.

Ms Fitzpatrick said that he had a number of issues and handed in a medical cert to the court.

Judge Catherine Staines sentenced him to six months in prison, suspended for one year. She disqualifed him for four years.

“You have to have insurance,” she told Mr Doyle.