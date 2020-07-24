Motorist disqualified after speeding on M7

A motorist was disqualifed for four months for speeding at the local court last week.

Sean McMahon (34) of 19 The Drive, Cnoc na Greine, Kilcullen was initially charged with dangerous driving, which was reduced to careless driving on the M7 at Ballydavis on July 5.

The court heard he was travelling at 180kph in a 120 zone.

Defending solicitor, Josephine Fitzpatrick said that it was early on a Sunday morning and the road was clear.

Mr McMahon had been helping his aunt with her pub in Tipperary and was travelling back for football training.

Judge Staines said it was an outragous speed but consented to reduce it to careless driving.

She disqualified him for four months and fined him €200.