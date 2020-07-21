This car on Laois road appeared to have UK plates but all was not as it seemed

Gardaí stopped this motorist who appeared to have UK registration plates but seized his vehicle soon afterwards.

Laois Roads Policing Unit stopped the vehicle outside Abbeyleix in Co Laois.

After some enquiries, it was discovered that the driver had put UK registration plates onto the vehicle to hide the fact that it had no tax or insurance since 2015.

Gardaí say the vehicle was seized and the driver is heading to court.