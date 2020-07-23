Shocking! Gardaí clock driver doing outrageous 200km/h speed on busy motorway
Gardaí in Tipperary detected a driver travelling at ridiculous speed on a stretch of the M8 motorway on Wednesday morning.
The BMW driver was clocked doing 200km/h, 80km/h over the 120km/h speed limit.
Proceedings are underway for dangerous driving.
Gardaí said: "#SlowDown and always abide by the speed limit"
Gardaí in Tipperary stopped a car travelling at 200kph on the M8 motorway this morning. Proceedings are underway for dangerous driving. #SlowDown and always abide by the speed limit. pic.twitter.com/7Khnj13AvR— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 22, 2020
