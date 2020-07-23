Gardaí enforce Covid-19 regulations in pubs on 20 occasions

Under Operation Navigation An Garda Síochána continue to ensure that licensed premises in their area are operating in accordance with The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (COVID-19) (No.3) Regulations 2020.

From Monday 13th July – Sunday 19th July, inclusive, An Garda Síochána found potential breaches of the health regulations and/ or licensing laws on 20 occasions.

In conducting these visits, An Garda Síochána continued its graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent. This has seen Gardaí engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.

In total since the commencement of Operation Navigation on Friday 3 July 2020 An Garda Síochána have observed 59 potential breaches of the health regulations.

Where potential breaches of the Public Health Regulations are identified and where a person does not come into compliance with the regulations, a file is submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a direction as to how to proceed.

The majority of these cases continue to refer to no evidence of food being served or consumed and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been sold.

The vast majority of licensed premises continue to operate in compliance with regulations and licensing laws.

Speaking at Garda Headquarters Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said,

"An Garda Síochána continue to carry out intensive visits of licensed premises which have opened for business in accordance with Covid-19 Public Health Regulations. An Garda Síochána continues to see high level of compliance. This is welcome.

An Garda Síochána will continue to enforce the Public Health Guidelines, which have now been extended until the 10th

August 2020.

The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a real and present public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens, businesses and organisations to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to continue to save lives.”

The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (COVID-19) (No.3)(Amendment) Regulations 2020 are currently in effect until the 10th August 2020, which set out certain penal provisions. Social distancing and other similar public health guidelines are not penal provisions.

In addition, under liquor licensing laws, a licensed premises requires a declaration of suitability from a member of An Garda Síochána in order for its liquor license to be renewed.